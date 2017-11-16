Customer Appreciation Day At Select Lincoln DQ Restaurants

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Select DQ Grill & Chill Restaurants in Lincoln and Crete are marking down some of their tasty treats. Chicken strips, sheet cakes, blizzards, and more will be specially priced for Customer Appreciation Day.

Employees say it's you the customer that makes the chain run, so they hope you stop by and treat yourself today!

Participating Locations Include:

- 14th and Old Cheney

- 27th and I-80

- 850 Fallbrook Blvd

- 84th & Pine Lake Road

- 760 West O Street

- Crete, Nebraska