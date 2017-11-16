Lincoln Police arrest two while serving warrant at biker clubhouse

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

72-year-old Len Hansen is in custody after being arrest for 3rd degree domestic assault.

Hansen’s ex-girlfriend reported he assaulted her Monday, she said after the incident he left with a gun.

Police then were told Hansen would be at a residence near 30th and Vine Streets, they showed up with the SWAT team Wednesday evening and served him a warrant.

Officer Angela Sands said the home is owned by the Tribesman Motorcycle Club, and used as a clubhouse for the group.

In the search of the residence investigators said they found six guns, suspected narcotics and a large amount of money.

A Lincoln Police Officer did make another arrest while investigating, 50-year-old Ronald Corum was cited and lodged for illegally possessing a firearm.

The suspected narcotics are still under investigation.