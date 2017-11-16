Police chase down 3 bank robbery suspects in Omaha

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Customers and employees at a shopping mall on the western edge of Omaha found themselves in the midst of a cops-and-robbers scene when police chased down three men suspected of robbing a bank.

Police say the three were suspected of having robbed First State Bank & Trust in Fremont at gunpoint Wednesday morning. A vehicle suspected of carrying the robbers sped off when a Nebraska State trooper tried to pull it over on U.S. Highway 275. Authorities say it later stopped on West Dodge Road near the mall.

Police say the three men, a 44-year-old Council Bluffs man, his 27-year-old son and a 25-year-old man from Omaha ran from the vehicle. Police converged on the area and arrested two of the men in a Best Buy store and found the third in a ravine.

No bystanders were injured.