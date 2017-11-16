TADA presents Lincoln's own late night talk show

TADA Productions, Inc. is proud to announce three new live episodes of its late-night talk show, Lincoln Late Night Live: The Holiday Episodes! Following in the footsteps of three sold out shows this summer, TADA will film three more new episodes in front of a live audience at 7:30 pm on December 7, 8 and 9 at The TADA Theatre in Lincoln, NE. Each show is different and will consist of featured guests, comedy segments, a musical act and a few surprises. Bob Rook and Juli Burney (B&B) return as the show’s co-hosts. Rook is a veteran stand-up comic who headlined such clubs as The Funny Bone, Zanies and The Improv. He has opened and written for such acts as Lewis Black, Jay Leno, Norm MacDonald, Larry Miller and Phyllis Diller. He has appeared on national TV on Evening At The Improv. Burney has been a motivational humorist for over 30 years and a Toastmaster’s International Communication and Leadership Award Recipient. She also hosted several morning radio shows, is an author and received the Nebraska Artist of the Year Award. Bill Maltas and the 88 Keys are the house band and Kevin Mattran will be the crowd warm up comic. The line-up of guests includes coach Tom Osborne, Joseph Hall from America’s Got Talent, Miss Nebraska Allison Tietjen, John Chapo and his friends from the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, singer Jackie Allen, stand-up comic Brad Stewart, Scott Young, singer Michael Tully, actor Lyn Leach, news anchor Rod Fowler, playwright Becky Boesen, and musical guests Natalie Tavlin Kadlec as vocalist Ruby Diamond and John Tavlin as Johnny Manhattan. A complete line-up of shows can be found on the TADA website. Reservations to be in the audience can be reserved by calling (402) 438-8232 or on-line at www.tadatheatre.info. All tickets are only $20. Donations for The Food Bank of Lincoln are also encouraged. Lincoln Late Night Live: The Holiday Episodes are sponsored by The Mill Coffee and Tea