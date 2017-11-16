Ralston mayor recovering from heart attack

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

RALSTON, Neb. (AP) _ The mayor of an Omaha suburb is recovering at home after suffering a heart attack.

Ralston Mayor Don Groesser had a minor heart attack over the weekend.

City Administrator Dave Forrest says the 75-year-old Groesser began having chest pain Saturday morning and was told by his doctor to get to the emergency room. Groesser spoke at a Veterans Day event in downtown Ralston before going to the hospital.

He was released from the hospital within 48 hours.

Forrest says Groesser will be out of the office for at least two weeks.