Nebraska to build wind farm to power Facebook center

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (AP) _ Utility officials say a new wind farm being built in northeastern Nebraska to power a planned Facebook data center will distribute $80 million in property tax and landowners payments in its first 20 years.

Rattlesnake Creek Wind Project will be built between the towns of Allen, Emerson and Wakefield.

Enel Green Power North America Inc. is spending $430 million on the project. The farm will cover 32,000 acres and generate up to 320 megawatts of power, making it the second largest wind farm in the state.

Facebook's data center, which will be located 100 miles away in Papillion, will receive 200 megawatts from the farm. The rest of the power will be available for other buyers.

More than 100 landowners are involved in the project.