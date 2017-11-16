Randolph Elementary evacuated after malfunctioning transformer

Lincoln Fire and Rescue made two stops at Randolph Elementary today.

Fire alarms sounded, LFR believes it was caused by a power surge that caused damage to a transformer.

The first time the school had to evacuate students and staff.

LFR found a problem with a transformer, which Lincoln Electric System repaired.

The school was then shutdown for the rest the afternoon.

After the first incident, LFR was called back for another smoke detector alarm, this time for a motor that had burned up.

LFR says that it was likely related to the transformer problem, earlier in the day.

The motor overheated--filling the library with smoke, firefighters were able to contain the smoke with fans.

No one was injured and school will be back in session Friday.