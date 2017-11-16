Mall Talbot Expands

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A local non–profit is expanding and today the public got to see it..

Matt Talbot kitchen and outreach held an open house today to show the public a 25–hundred square foot addition to their building on north 27th.

They added new offices, storage space and meeting rooms.

They say this will also help them expand services and hire more staff.

"We're doing all this work and doubled up and no one really had good space. But we wanted to address the need first, and then we went later and added the space. So now we're at full capacity and we're ready to go!"

Construction started last spring.

It was all paid for with donations.