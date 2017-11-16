Lincoln youth football celebrates another successful season

The 2017 Lincoln Youth Football season was celebrated tonight at the Firefighter's Reception Hall.

This season there were five teams of fourth through eight graders.

Eight police officers from the Lincoln Police Department volunteered their time to help coach the kids. They were aided by one UNL police department Sergeant and several adult volunteers.

"When I moved to Lincoln I ended up playing for police football as a kid. I an into coach Bob Farber about 8 years ago and recognized him as my old coach. Asked if he needed any help as far as coaching football and now I've been doing it for the past 8 years now," said Tucker Fullerton, who coaches the C team this season.

Having the police officers interacting with the kids in a coaching role was a great opportunity to make connections that will last a lifetime.

One of the goals is to help the kids be more comfortable with the police officers and to view them as allies instead of enemies.

Lincoln Youth Football has always been a great way to bring the community together and teach the kids valuable lessons about the importance of working together as a team.

Certificates were handed out to the kids and one youngster will be awarded with the third annual John Clarke leadership award, given to a kid who has showed exceptional leadership over the course of the season.

The Lincoln Police Department has been sponsoring the team since the late 1950s.

"I've been a police officer for 26 years. I actually coached midget football about 15 years ago back when i was a younger. Then I had a son, who is 12 years old, and i thought it would be fun to take the opportunity to coach him from rookie level all the way up to A. Right now were in B, this is the fourth year," said Sergeant David Munn, who coaches the B team.

If you are a parent looking to get your child involved, visit Lincolnmidgetfootball.net.

