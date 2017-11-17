Guns Stolen Out of Truck - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Guns stolen out of truck after being left by hunter

Guns Stolen Out of Truck

A Lincoln man is missing two guns after leaving them in his truck over the weekend.  Police say a 57-year-old left a rifle, shotgun and ammunition in his truck on Saturday.  He then reported the items missing four days later, on Wednesday. Police say he doesn't know where or when it happened, but it did happen in Lincoln. 

The firearms have an estimated value of $1000.

