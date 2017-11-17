Guns Stolen Out of Truck

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A Lincoln man is missing two guns after leaving them in his truck over the weekend. Police say a 57-year-old left a rifle, shotgun and ammunition in his truck on Saturday. He then reported the items missing four days later, on Wednesday. Police say he doesn't know where or when it happened, but it did happen in Lincoln.

The firearms have an estimated value of $1000.