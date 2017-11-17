Unusual drug bust in Lincoln last night

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Police arrested 28-year-old Billy Walton last night near 27th and Superior. Officers attempted to pull his car over for having fictitious plates. Police say Walton didn't stop, instead accelerated. When Walton finally brought the car to a stop he and the passenger took off running.

Officers found Walton hiding in the grass. Police say he was in possession of almost 7 grams of meth and 27 grams of marijuana.

Walton was arrested for possession with intent to deliver and operating a vehicle to avoid arrest.

His passenger, a female, is still on the run.