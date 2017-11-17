Death penalty hearing for Anthony Garcia pushed to March

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A death penalty sentencing hearing has again been delayed for a former doctor convicted of killing four people connected to an Omaha medical school.

A three-judge panel had been set to hold the hearing in the case of Anthony Garcia at the end of this month. On Thursday, a judge pushed the two-day hearing back to March 12 at the request of defense attorneys, who say they need more time to prepare.

The three-judge panel will determine whether Garcia is sentenced to death or to life in prison. He was convicted last year of killing the 11-year-old son and a housekeeper of Creighton University faculty member William Hunter in 2008, and killing pathology doctor Roger Brumback and his wife in 2013.

Prosecutors say Garcia blamed Hunter and Brumback for his 2001 firing from Creighton's pathology residency program.