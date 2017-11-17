Police say man dies after early morning crash in Omaha

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Police arrested 28-year-old Billy Walton last night near 27th and Superior. Officers attempted to his car over for having fictitious plates. Police say Walton didn't stop, instead accelerated. When Walton finally brought the car to a stop he and the passenger took off running. Officers found Walton hiding in the grass. Police say he was in possession of almost 7 grams of meth and 27 grams of marijua...More >>
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer is demanding that Nebraska return any drugs manufactured by the company or its affiliate that the state plans to use in an execution.More >>
Police say an Omaha man has died following a two-vehicle crash at a southwestern city intersection.More >>
Sam Childers has spent the last 21 years working to help free thousands of children held captive by rebel soldiers and the Joseph Kony-led Lord's Resistance Army.More >>
Officer Angela Sands said the home is owned by the Tribesman Motorcycle Club, and used as a clubhouse for the group. In the search of the residence investigators said they found six guns, suspected narcotics and a large amount of money.More >>
A former Nebraska State Patrol investigator charged earlier this year with stealing ammunition from the patrol's facility in Omaha now faces federal charges, accused of stealing narcotics while on the job.More >>
A Lincoln man is sitting in jail after striking two vehicles and a police officer.More >>
Earlier today the Veterans Advisory Group for the Lincoln Veterans Affairs Clinic presented two major donations at the VA Coffeehouse, which is held in the VA clinic auditorium.More >>
A man charged with killing his girlfriend has been convicted of first-degree murder and weapons count.More >>
