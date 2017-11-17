Nebraska unemployment for October lowest since 1999

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Labor Department says the state's preliminary unemployment rate dropped slightly in October to 2.7 percent, reaching a low that hasn't been seen since 1999.

The department said in a report released Friday that the figure was one-tenth of a percentage point lower than the September rate of 2.8 percent.

The report says the October rate was six-tenths of a point under the year-ago rate of 3.3 percent. The October rate also remained well below the U.S. rate, which dipped slightly to 4.1 percent for the month.

The report says Nebraska non-farm employment in October was up 10,379 over the year and up 1,624 over the month.