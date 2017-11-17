Ex-trooper seeks to revive suit against former patrol head

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A former Nebraska State Patrol trooper is asking the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive his lawsuit against the patrol head fired earlier this year.

Todd Steckelberg, of Omaha, is appealing the dismissal of his lawsuit against Brad Rice. Steckelberg's attorney argued Thursday before the appeals court that a jury should hear his case, which was dismissed by a federal judge in April.

Steckelberg was a trooper for more than 25 years before retiring last year. His lawsuit alleges Rice created a hostile work environment and passed Steckelberg over for promotions.

Gov. Pete Ricketts fired Rice earlier this year amid allegations that patrol leaders mishandled internal investigations.

The appellate court will rule on Steckelberg's appeal at a later date.