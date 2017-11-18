Frost denies Nebraska contract rumors

UCF Head Coach Scott Frost shot down rumors that he had signed a seven-year deal worth $35-million to become Nebraska's next head coach, after Saturday's game at Temple.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Frost said, "That's just totally false," when a reporter asked him about the rumors.

UCF beat Temple 45-19 Saturday to improve to 10-0.

Rumors have been swirling for several weeks that Scott Frost, a former National Champion quarterback at Nebraska, will replace Mike Riley as the Huskers head coach.

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos has previously told reporter that no decision will come until the end of the football season.