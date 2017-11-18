Frost denies Nebraska contract rumors - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Frost denies Nebraska contract rumors

Frost denies Nebraska contract rumors

Posted: Updated:

UCF Head Coach Scott Frost shot down rumors that he had signed a seven-year deal worth $35-million to become Nebraska's next head coach, after Saturday's game at Temple. 

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Frost said, "That's just totally false," when a reporter asked him about the rumors.

UCF beat Temple 45-19 Saturday to improve to 10-0.

Rumors have been swirling for several weeks that Scott Frost, a former National Champion quarterback at Nebraska, will replace Mike Riley as the Huskers head coach.

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos has previously told reporter that no decision will come until the end of the football season.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Frost denies Nebraska contract rumors

    Frost denies Nebraska contract rumors

    Frost denies Nebraska contract rumors

    UCF Head Coach Scott Frost shot down rumors that he had signed a seven-year deal worth $35-million to become Nebraska's next head coach, after Saturday's game at Temple.  According to the Orlando Sentinel, Frost said, "That's just totally false," when a reporter asked him about the rumors. UCF beat Temple 45-19 Saturday to improve to 10-0. Rumors have been swirling for several weeks that Scott Frost, a former National Champion quarterback at Nebraska, will replace Mi...

    More >>

    UCF Head Coach Scott Frost shot down rumors that he had signed a seven-year deal worth $35-million to become Nebraska's next head coach, after Saturday's game at Temple.  According to the Orlando Sentinel, Frost said, "That's just totally false," when a reporter asked him about the rumors. UCF beat Temple 45-19 Saturday to improve to 10-0. Rumors have been swirling for several weeks that Scott Frost, a former National Champion quarterback at Nebraska, will replace Mi...

    More >>

  • Lincoln, Lancaster County highlight importance of adoption

    Lincoln, Lancaster County highlight importance of adoption

    Lincoln and Lancaster County hosted their 13th annual National Adoption Day event Saturday. 

    More >>

    Lincoln and Lancaster County hosted their 13th annual National Adoption Day event Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Lincoln man behind bars after assaulting officer

    Lincoln man behind bars after assaulting officer

    A Lincoln man is sitting in jail after striking two vehicles and a police officer.

    More >>

    A Lincoln man is sitting in jail after striking two vehicles and a police officer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.