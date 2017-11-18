Nebraska university offers new cybersecurity major

UCF Head Coach Scott Frost shot down rumors that he had signed a seven-year deal worth $35-million to become Nebraska's next head coach, after Saturday's game at Temple. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Frost said, "That's just totally false," when a reporter asked him about the rumors. UCF beat Temple 45-19 Saturday to improve to 10-0. Rumors have been swirling for several weeks that Scott Frost, a former National Champion quarterback at Nebraska, will replace Mi...More >>
Lincoln and Lancaster County hosted their 13th annual National Adoption Day event Saturday.More >>
A Lincoln man is sitting in jail after striking two vehicles and a police officer.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Police arrested 28-year-old Billy Walton last night near 27th and Superior. Officers attempted to his car over for having fictitious plates. Police say Walton didn't stop, instead accelerated. When Walton finally brought the car to a stop he and the passenger took off running. Officers found Walton hiding in the grass. Police say he was in possession of almost 7 grams of meth and 27 grams of marijua...More >>
Sam Childers has spent the last 21 years working to help free thousands of children held captive by rebel soldiers and the Joseph Kony-led Lord's Resistance Army.More >>
Officer Angela Sands said the home is owned by the Tribesman Motorcycle Club, and used as a clubhouse for the group. In the search of the residence investigators said they found six guns, suspected narcotics and a large amount of money.More >>
Neb. A young farmer harvests his dad's last crop, as folks rally around a local farm family.More >>
A former Nebraska State Patrol investigator charged earlier this year with stealing ammunition from the patrol's facility in Omaha now faces federal charges, accused of stealing narcotics while on the job.More >>
Sunny & mild for Sunday...More >>
