Nebraska university offers new cybersecurity major - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska university offers new cybersecurity major

Nebraska university offers new cybersecurity major

Posted: Updated:

        Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

        8@klkntv.com

        KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) The University of Nebraska at Kearney is offering a new major in cybersecurity.
        Television station KSNB reports that the central Nebraska college will begin offering the bachelor of science in cybersecurity operations in the spring.
        Officials say the demand for cybersecurity is high, and the need is likely only going to grow.
        Matt Miller is co-creator of the new major. He says students in the new major will learn how to build computer networks and then learn how to keep them secure.
        Student Justin Joyce is excited about the new major, saying he's always been interested in computer security, noting ``it's always in the news that something got hacked.''

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Frost denies Nebraska contract rumors

    Frost denies Nebraska contract rumors

    Frost denies Nebraska contract rumors

    UCF Head Coach Scott Frost shot down rumors that he had signed a seven-year deal worth $35-million to become Nebraska's next head coach, after Saturday's game at Temple.  According to the Orlando Sentinel, Frost said, "That's just totally false," when a reporter asked him about the rumors. UCF beat Temple 45-19 Saturday to improve to 10-0. Rumors have been swirling for several weeks that Scott Frost, a former National Champion quarterback at Nebraska, will replace Mi...

    More >>

    UCF Head Coach Scott Frost shot down rumors that he had signed a seven-year deal worth $35-million to become Nebraska's next head coach, after Saturday's game at Temple.  According to the Orlando Sentinel, Frost said, "That's just totally false," when a reporter asked him about the rumors. UCF beat Temple 45-19 Saturday to improve to 10-0. Rumors have been swirling for several weeks that Scott Frost, a former National Champion quarterback at Nebraska, will replace Mi...

    More >>

  • Lincoln, Lancaster County highlight importance of adoption

    Lincoln, Lancaster County highlight importance of adoption

    Lincoln and Lancaster County hosted their 13th annual National Adoption Day event Saturday. 

    More >>

    Lincoln and Lancaster County hosted their 13th annual National Adoption Day event Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Lincoln man behind bars after assaulting officer

    Lincoln man behind bars after assaulting officer

    A Lincoln man is sitting in jail after striking two vehicles and a police officer.

    More >>

    A Lincoln man is sitting in jail after striking two vehicles and a police officer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.