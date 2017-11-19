Nebraska city to begin work on $48M community center - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska city to begin work on $48M community center

Nebraska city to begin work on $48M community center

Posted: Updated:

        Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

        8@klkntv.com
       PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) Officials in eastern Nebraska say a planned community and recreation center approved by voters last year will cost $48 million and include such features as an indoor water park, gymnasium and a library.
        The groundbreaking for the 120,000-square-foot facility in Papillion is scheduled for Nov. 30.
        The city will use sales tax revenue to fund the project.

         Voters approved a half-cent sales tax increase for the center in the November 2016 election.

        The city has collected $1.8 million from the increase between January and July.

        A city official says the revenue generated was ahead of the city's projections.
        The project also includes an 80,000-square-foot field house and a sports field for soccer, football and lacrosse.
        The community center is expected to open fall 2019.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.