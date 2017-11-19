Nebraska city to begin work on $48M community center

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) Officials in eastern Nebraska say a planned community and recreation center approved by voters last year will cost $48 million and include such features as an indoor water park, gymnasium and a library.

The groundbreaking for the 120,000-square-foot facility in Papillion is scheduled for Nov. 30.

The city will use sales tax revenue to fund the project.

Voters approved a half-cent sales tax increase for the center in the November 2016 election.

The city has collected $1.8 million from the increase between January and July.

A city official says the revenue generated was ahead of the city's projections.

The project also includes an 80,000-square-foot field house and a sports field for soccer, football and lacrosse.

The community center is expected to open fall 2019.