The firefighters reception hall was packed Sunday afternoon for the annual holiday market craft and vendor fair.

People were able to get a jump start on getting gifts for the holidays with vendors offering everything from homemade quilts to Christmas ornaments.

This is the fourth year has been held, but this year was different.

"This year there was a firefighter who passed away suddenly in August," said Beth Degenhart a firefighters wife.

That firefighter is Matter Vonderfecht, a 21-year veteran with Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

He died unexpectedly in August.

"He had a heart attack and he left behind a wife and three children, the youngest being six months and as fire wives we can't imagine how either of us would feel if we were left in that position," said Kelly Roberts also a firefighters wife.

Kelly and Beth along with other firefighters wives help organize the event every year to raise money for any variety of charities, but this year they wanted to support Matt's family.



"When a local firefighter or any firefighter family we are all family, we are all brothers and sisters so it's nice to support them and get behind them, especially since we are such a small town, we all know them so it's very close to our hearts and very dear to us," said Chelsea Schaaf one of the vendors at the event and a firefighters wife as well.

People were able to get into the holiday spirit it was also a way to remember Matt and to band together to support the family.

The money raised at the craft fair will be given Matt's family to use for whatever they need.