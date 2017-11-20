LPD Continues Search For Missing Woman

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

24–year–old Sydney Loofe hasn't been seen since last Wednesday, and her family, her friends and work haven’t heard from her.

"As of today, I can share with you the last confirmed sighting of Sydney was in Saline County on Wednesday, November 15,” Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.

Loofe has been missing now for five days. She was last heard from when she sent a photo on Snapchat, it was captioned "ready for my date."

Her family says she was going on a date with someone she met online. They also tell us her car was found at her apartment in Lincoln, and her phone that was last tracked near Wilber, is now disabled. Lincoln Police were unable to confirm these details at this time, but say they're following every lead.

"The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are concerning,” Bliemeister said. “Multiple members of the Lincoln Police Department, including our criminal investigations division have been completing interviews, following a digital footprint and corresponding with other law enforcement agencies."

We're told authorities searched a home near Wilber-Clatonia High School in connection with Loofe’s disappearance.

Police say Loofe’s family has been very active in searching for her, and held a vigil, where 250 people gathered to pray for her safe return.

Police are asking anyone with information to please come forward or call 402-441-6000.

Sydney is 5–foot–7, weighs 135 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

_______________________________________________________________________

