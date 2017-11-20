LPD Continues Search For Missing 24 Year Old

Family, friends and Lincoln Police are still searching for 24-year-old, Sydney Loofe. Sydney was reported missing last Wednesday, November 15th. Police say she last posted on social media about going on a date.

LPD received a tip that the 24 year old was recently seen in Wilber near the high school. Officers then tracked her phone and it was last used near the 600 block of W. 7th Street in Wilber, Nebraska.

Investigators and the Saline County Sheriffs Office have searched the area but have not released any other information regarding the seach.

Lincoln Police are asking that if anyone has any information regarding this case and Sydney Loofe, please contact them immediately at 402-441-6000