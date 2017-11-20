One fatality in multi-vehicle accident - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

One fatality in multi-vehicle crash on I-80

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol has released the name of Monday morning's crash victim along I-80 near the Greenwood (Highway 63) exit.

23-year-old Ashley Chinana of Niobrara, died at the scene. Chinana was driver who was going east on the westbound lane of I-80. 

The four patients, an elderly couple from Iowa and two 52-year-old women from Missouri, were transferred to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln. Their updated condition is not available at this time.

