LPD: Rifle stolen from unlocked car

Authorities are looking for a stolen firearm that was taken from an unlocked pickup Sunday morning. The pickup was parked on the 4900 block of North 32nd street.

The man had returned from hunting and left two rifles on the backseat of the truck. One of the rifles along with two fully loaded thirty round magazines were stolen.

If you have any information please call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000

