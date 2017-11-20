Driver Hits Fire Hydrant and Floods Street - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Driver Hits Fire Hydrant and Floods Street

A suspected drunk driver hit a fire hydrant early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 2:56 AM Sunday morning. The driver hit a fire hydrant on West O Street flooding the street and partially submerging the car.

The driver was not injured, but was suspected of drunk driving and taken into custody, cited and released.

