Woman dies after car she was in struck front end loader

CLEARWATER, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say an 83-year-old woman died after the car she was in collided with a front end loader in northeast Nebraska.

The accident occurred Thursday on U.S. Highway 275 in Clearwater. The Antelope County Sheriff's Office says a westbound car driven by 85-year-old Clayton Johnson struck the westbound loader as the loader slowed to turn north onto another street.

The Sheriff's Office says Johnson and his wife, Lois, were taken to Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, where Lois subsequently died. She'd lived in O'Neill with her husband. It's unclear whether the loader driver was injured.