Former golf coach imprisoned for sexual assaults on girls

GERING, Neb. (AP) _ A former Scottsbluff High School golf coach has been imprisoned on charges that he sexually assaulted two girls he coached. Court records say 62-year-old Michael Klein, of Mitchell, on Friday was sentenced to 24 to 32 years in prison. He'd pleaded no contest last month to four counts of sexual assault.

Prosecutors say assaults on the first girl occurred between November 2007 and November 2010. The second girl was assaulted between October 2015 and July 2016.