Oregon man killed in eastern Nebraska crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

AURORA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say an Oregon man has died after an accident on Interstate 80 in east-central Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 6:55 a.m. Friday near Aurora. Hamilton County Attorney Michael Powell says 24-year-old Mohamed Madey was headed east when he lost control of his vehicle. It ran into the median and rolled, ending up on the north side of the westbound lanes. Investigators suspect Madey had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Powell says Madey was pronounced dead at the scene. Madey lived in Beaverton, Oregon.