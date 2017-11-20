Omaha VA official acknowledges longtime use of waiting lists

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Officials have acknowledged that secret waiting lists for psychotherapy appointments at Omaha's U.S. Veterans Affairs Department hospital were used far longer than previously reported.

A VA investigation dated Sept. 30, 2015, says the lists were used as far back as 2006 and were still used after the VA prohibited them in 2010 and after a 2014 scandal that eventually showed chronic delays, false paperwork and secret lists at VA hospitals across the nation.

The discovery of a separate, unauthorized Omaha list was made earlier this year.

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Director Don Burman says the VA made changes after the 2015 investigation. But he says some problems weren't fixed properly, allowing use of a waiting list to recur.