Local teacher honored with prestigious award

On Monday evening, Jan McKeown of Lefler Middle School was honored at the annual Scottish Rite Distinguished Teacher Ceremony.

McKeown is an instructional and technology coach at Lefler Middle School.

The Scottish Rite Distinguished Teacher of the year award is presented annually to a Lincoln Public School teacher.

The award comes with a cash prize of $5,000, donated by the local chapter of the Scottish Rite.

In addition, McKeown's portrait will be hung among the other winners in the Lincoln Public Schools District Office building at 5905 O Street.

When McKeown found out she was chosen for the award, she was at a loss for words.

"I was absolutely flabbergasted. I was surprised, and I just wanted to cry because it was really meaningful to me," said McKeown.

The award was first awarded in 1965.

Today's ceremony was attended by many of McKeown's friends, family and former students.