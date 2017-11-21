Suspect steals car, then license plate - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

A woman is reporting that overnight her front license plate had been taken, and a different one put on.

Police ran the license plate that was put on her vehicle, and they say the car is reported stolen.

LPD is still looking for the suspect, who they believe is driving a maroon Chevy Equinox.

