Gym peeper gets 18 months in jail, 5 years of probation

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        A man accused of spying on nude women at a Lincoln fitness gym and making videos has been sent to jail.

        Court records say 29-year-old Jade Hawklen was sentenced Monday to 18 months behind bars and was given five years of probation. He'd pleaded no contest to three counts of unlawful intrusion and one of attempted unlawful intrusion.     

        Hawklen told police he used to work at the gym and used a key he'd acquired to access a room that contained a light therapy machine.

