Two-Alarm Fire at Lincoln Apartment Complex

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The Lincoln Fire Department fought a two-alarm fire at the Charleston Court Apartments near 66th and Cotner around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters saw flames on a second floor deck when they arrived. People who lived in the apartment were evacuated and no injuries have been reported. One pet had to be rescued but is ok. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly.

LFR said one unit suffered significant damage and the two occupants will have to be relocated.

The cause was an improperly discarded cigarette. One person was ticketed for negligent smoking. Damages are estimated to be about $100,000.