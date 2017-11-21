Nebraska, Iowa students raise awareness of veteran suicide

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Student veterans from Nebraska and Iowa have joined together in a nine-day march to raise awareness of veteran suicide ahead of a football game between the two universities.

The student veteran organizations at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Iowa organized the 347-mile march from Iowa City, Iowa to Lincoln, Nebraska. The march started Wednesday and will conclude Thursday, just before Friday's football game.

The groups hope to bring attention to the problem of veteran suicide. Studies show that about 20 veterans die by suicide every day.

This is the second year the groups have marched. Veterans march about 20 miles every morning and afternoon while carrying 20 pound (more than 9 kilogram) backpacks with their personal belongings.