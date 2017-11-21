Friend of Missing Woman Says Keep Spreading The Word

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Sydney Loofe, a 24–year–old Lincoln woman has now been missing for six days. She was last heard from Wednesday night, she sent a photo on Snapchat, with the caption, saying she was ready for a date.

A friend, Terra Gehrig said she knows something isn't right. "It's very scary. This is not normal behavior of Sydney's so something has to be wrong, this isn't something she would do," Gehrig said.

The date was her second with a woman she met on the online dating app, Tinder,” Gehrig said. Since that night, Loofe hasn't shown up for work, and none of her friends or family have heard from her.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says they’re looking for Loofe.

"The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are concerning,” Bliemeister said. “Multiple members of the Lincoln Police Department, including our criminal investigations division have been completing interviews, following a digital footprint and corresponding with other law enforcement agencies."

Chief Bliemeister said Loofe was last seen in Wilber, 40 miles south of Lincoln, Wednesday night. LPD didn't provide other details at this time.

But family has told us her car was still at her apartment, and her phone also was last tracked in Wilber. Authorities searched a home in connection with her disappearance Sunday night, they did not reveal what the search found.

"We have been working closely with Sheriff Allen Moore and the Saline County Sheriff's Office based on information received,” Bliemeister said,

Their investigation is on–going, but both the police and Gehrig said the best way to help is to keep spreading the word.

"I can't stress enough to the public to share those posts though because the more people who see it we're more likely to being closer to finding her,” Gehrig said. Gehrig also urged you to keep an eye out for Loofe– she is 5 foot 7, weighs 135 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes and three tattoos.

Gehrig also said that due to a spinal disorder, Loofe has a distinct walk that is hard to miss.

Call Lincoln police at 402–441–6000 with any information.

Find out how you can help find Sydney Loofe by going to this Facebook page- Finding Sydney Loofe.