Deals and Hours for Black Friday Shopping

The clock is ticking as we close in the Black Friday, 2017. Here's a list of some of the stores that will be open, starting on Thanksgiving, according to BestBlackFriday.com:

Best Buy – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday; Reopens 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday

GameStop - Thanksgiving 4 p.m.

JCPenney – Thanksgiving 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday (straight through)

Kohl’s – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT Black Friday (doorbusters end this time)

Target – Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Black Friday; Reopens 6 a.m. Black Friday

Toys R Us – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday (straight through)

Walmart – Thanksgiving 6 p.m. through Black Friday for most stores

Some of the stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving include Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's, Nordstrom, Staples and nearly 70 more. Fore a complete list of store hours, click here.

For the complete list of deals retail stores this holiday shopping season, click here.