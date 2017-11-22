TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover accident on West O Street, westbound lanes closed

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Sydney Loofe, a 24–year–old Lincoln woman has now been missing for six days. She was last heard from Wednesday night, she sent a photo on Snapchat, with the caption, saying she was ready for a date. A friend, Terra Gehrig said she knows something isn't right. "It's very scary. This is not normal behavior of Sydney's so something has to be wrong, this isn't something she would do," Gehrig ...More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Sydney Loofe, a 24–year–old Lincoln woman has now been missing for six days. She was last heard from Wednesday night, she sent a photo on Snapchat, with the caption, saying she was ready for a date. A friend, Terra Gehrig said she knows something isn't right. "It's very scary. This is not normal behavior of Sydney's so something has to be wrong, this isn't something she would do," Gehrig ...More >>
Three people were extracted from the vehicles.More >>
Three people were extracted from the vehicles.More >>
Family, friends, and Lincoln Police are searching for the missing 24-year-old, Sydney Loofe.More >>
Family, friends, and Lincoln Police are searching for the missing 24-year-old, Sydney Loofe.More >>
Deals and Hours for Black Friday ShoppingMore >>
Deals and Hours for Black Friday ShoppingMore >>
The Lincoln Fire Department fought a two-alarm fire at the Charleston Court Apartments near 66th and Cotner around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Lincoln Fire Department fought a two-alarm fire at the Charleston Court Apartments near 66th and Cotner around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Multiple agencies are at the scene of a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on I-80 near the Greenwood (Highway 63) exit.More >>
Multiple agencies are at the scene of a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on I-80 near the Greenwood (Highway 63) exit.More >>
His publicist announced his passing Tuesday night.More >>
His publicist announced his passing Tuesday night.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
Funding for Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena could potentially be jeopardized by the GOP tax plan.More >>
Funding for Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena could potentially be jeopardized by the GOP tax plan.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A woman is reporting that overnight her front license plate had been taken, and a different one put on. Police ran the license plate that was put on her vehicle, and they say the car is reported stolen. LPD is still looking for the suspect, who they believe is driving a maroon Chevy Equinox.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A woman is reporting that overnight her front license plate had been taken, and a different one put on. Police ran the license plate that was put on her vehicle, and they say the car is reported stolen. LPD is still looking for the suspect, who they believe is driving a maroon Chevy Equinox.More >>