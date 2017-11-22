TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover accident on West O Street, westbound lanes closed

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a rollover accident involving two vehicles.

It happened near Northwest 40th and West O Street just before noon on Wednesday.

Three people were extracted from the vehicles. Westbound West O Street is closed at this time.

Please avoid the area.

