By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Press Release from Mayor Beutler's Office

Mayor Chris Beutler today invited the public to the second Winter Lights at Tower Square event from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 1 at 13th and “P” streets. The event will include music from the Pius X Catholic High School and La Iglesia De La Comunidad Church choirs, treats, refreshments, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and the presentation of the City’s second Luminary Award.

“Three years ago, we celebrated the Winter Solstice by dedicating Ascent, which has quickly become an icon in our community,” Mayor Beutler said. “Winter Lights is an annual event to mark the change of seasons and to celebrate the people in our community who light up our lives and make our City a great place to live.”

Mayor Beutler will present the Luminary Award in a short program that will begin about 6:30 p.m. Leadership Lincoln facilitated the selection process for the award, which honors an individual who “has displayed consistent and intentional actions that demonstrate Lincoln’s values and has gone above and beyond in making an impact on Lincoln and its citizens.” Randy Hawthorne, Executive Director of the Nonprofit Hub and Volunteer Partners, received the inaugural award in 2016.

Event partners include the City Parks and Recreation Department, Leadership Lincoln, the Downtown Lincoln Association and the Lincoln Parks Foundation.