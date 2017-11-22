Husker Football players visit hospital patients

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Patients at hospitals across Lincoln had some big red visitors today.

The Husker football team was out spreading Thanksgiving wishes.

"I've been a diehard fan for as long as I can remember and it was just a big thing for me to be able to meet the players because I don't think I've ever been to a Husker game even,” David Miner, NICU parent said.

David Miner's son Hayden is just a week old, he in the NICU at St. Elizabeth fighting an infection.

Today, he and patients all across the hospital, got a special visit from Husker football players.

It's a more than 20 year long tradition spreading a little joy to those spending the holiday in the hospital.

"Obviously nobody wants to be in the hospital over the holidays they wanna be home with their families and obviously it's a rough situation for those people who have to be in the hospital for the holidays and we're just here to try and raise morale and give them hope,” Caleb Lightbourn, sophomore punter said.

They also visited patients at Bryan Health, the Nebraska Heart Hospital and Madonna Rehabilitation Center.