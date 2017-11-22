Diller, Nebraska farmers growing shrimp

Nebraska’s first shrimp farm is ready to celebrate its grand opening next weekend.

Rock Creek Aquaculture at 70850 578th Ave. In Diller is hosting its official grand opening December 2nd and 3rd from 12-5 p.m.

Scott Pretzer and his family converted the old, unused hog barn on their family farm into the aquaculture system, that houses nine tanks each full of approximately 3,500 shrimp.

Several restaurants already use the Pretzer’s shrimp on their menu.

The shrimp are $18 per pound, with a discount if you buy in bulk. You can order ahead to schedule a pick up, or head to their Facebook page to learn more about their hours.