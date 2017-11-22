Wilber community holds vigil for Sydney Loofe

About a dozen people gathered outside St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilber Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil, praying that Sydney Loofe will return home safely.

Loofe has been missing for a week, and the last location her phone was pinged at was in Wilber.

"This morning I woke up and thought, 'It's time to do something,'" said Eileen Campbell, who organized the vigil.

"This community wants to rally around this, and so I just made a phone call and the ball started rolling from there."

Loofe, 24, who lives and works in Lincoln had told family and friends she was excited about going on a date with a woman she met on Tinder shortly before she went missing.

The Lincoln Police Department is working with the Saline County Sheriffs Office to locate her.

LPD has declined to say whether they believe foul play is suspected at this point.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact law enforcement immediately.

