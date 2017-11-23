UPDATE: squirrel to blame for power outages to 3,000+ people in - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: squirrel to blame for power outages to 3,000+ people in north Lincoln

Lincoln Electric System says a squirrel is to blame more than 3,000 customers are currently without power.

They say the animal caused a power outage, which started in their sub-station at 17th and Holdredge, near UNL's East Campus. 

LES says they have crews working to fix the problem, and expect power to be back on within the hour. 

You can call 1-888-365-2412 to report an outage. 

