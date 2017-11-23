Annual Turkey Trot Fundraiser

Lincoln Electric System says more than 3,000 customers are currently without power.More >>
Loofe, 24, who lives and works in Lincoln had told family and friends she was excited about going on a date with a woman she met on Tinder shortly before she went missing.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Sydney Loofe, a 24–year–old Lincoln woman has now been missing for six days. She was last heard from Wednesday night, she sent a photo on Snapchat, with the caption, saying she was ready for a date. A friend, Terra Gehrig said she knows something isn't right. "It's very scary. This is not normal behavior of Sydney's so something has to be wrong, this isn't something she would do," Gehrig ...More >>
Three people were extracted from the vehicles.More >>
Family, friends, and Lincoln Police are searching for the missing 24-year-old, Sydney Loofe.More >>
Its not every day you hear of fresh seafood in Nebraska.More >>
Multiple agencies are at the scene of a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on I-80 near the Greenwood (Highway 63) exit.More >>
Deals and Hours for Black Friday ShoppingMore >>
