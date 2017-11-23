Annual Turkey Trot Fundraiser

People laced up their running shoes and burned off some calories before sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner.

More than 1,500 runners participated in the YMCA's annual turkey trot, a yearly fundraiser.

Before diving into Thanksgiving dinner runners hit the pavement. Young and old participated in the three point one mile course through Lincoln Memorial Park.

Runners from all across Nebraska and even from other states took part in the race.

Ashley Sack, a runner from Colorado, is in town visiting her family and was thrilled to take part in a local tradition, " I'm visiting my in–laws, I'm from Colorado, and I was very sad I was missing my hometown race so I looked online and found this race and was so excited to be able to do something I love."

Amy Shananhan, the health and wellness director for Cooper YMCA helped organize the turkey trot and loved seeing several generations of families exercising and having fun together.

"I love seeing grandparents and aunts and uncles and cousins extended families all meet up and come to the turkey trot before they sit down to their dinner," Shananhan said.

For some people participating in the run is a tradition or a way to kick off a day of celebrating and for others it's an opportunity to indulge in all the holiday food guilt free.

"It's very important for me to celebrate the holidays by running because it's something that I love and it marks another year and it's just a fabulous way to spend the morning before I go stuff my face," Sack said. Runner Owen Raine was just looking forward to eating after the race, "When I get home I can eat all the pie I want."

While the race was a good way to burn some calories before eating Thanksgiving dinner, it was also a way to help the community. Money from the entry fee will go toward providing families with memberships to the YMCA who otherwise couldn't afford it