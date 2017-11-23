Nebraska-Iowa ball part of veterans' march

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Sydney Loofe, a 24–year–old Lincoln woman has now been missing for six days. She was last heard from Wednesday night, she sent a photo on Snapchat, with the caption, saying she was ready for a date. A friend, Terra Gehrig said she knows something isn't right. "It's very scary. This is not normal behavior of Sydney's so something has to be wrong, this isn't something she would do," Gehrig ...More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Sydney Loofe, a 24–year–old Lincoln woman has now been missing for six days. She was last heard from Wednesday night, she sent a photo on Snapchat, with the caption, saying she was ready for a date. A friend, Terra Gehrig said she knows something isn't right. "It's very scary. This is not normal behavior of Sydney's so something has to be wrong, this isn't something she would do," Gehrig ...More >>
Loofe, 24, who lives and works in Lincoln had told family and friends she was excited about going on a date with a woman she met on Tinder shortly before she went missing.More >>
Loofe, 24, who lives and works in Lincoln had told family and friends she was excited about going on a date with a woman she met on Tinder shortly before she went missing.More >>
Lincoln Electric System says more than 3,000 customers are currently without power.More >>
Lincoln Electric System says more than 3,000 customers are currently without power.More >>
Family, friends, and Lincoln Police are searching for the missing 24-year-old, Sydney Loofe.More >>
Family, friends, and Lincoln Police are searching for the missing 24-year-old, Sydney Loofe.More >>
PEOPLE LACED UP THEIR RUNNING SHOES AND BURNED OFF SOME CALORIES BEFORE SITTING DOWN TO THANKSGIVING DINNER.More >>
PEOPLE LACED UP THEIR RUNNING SHOES AND BURNED OFF SOME CALORIES BEFORE SITTING DOWN TO THANKSGIVING DINNER.More >>
Megan is from Indianola, Nebraska. “From the time I could talk, I was on a stage singing, acting dancing or giving speeches”, Megan remembers. She loved helping out on the farm and visiting her Grandma Sina, who was one of the most important and influential people in her life.More >>
Megan is from Indianola, Nebraska. “From the time I could talk, I was on a stage singing, acting dancing or giving speeches”, Megan remembers. She loved helping out on the farm and visiting her Grandma Sina, who was one of the most important and influential people in her life.More >>
Dean is from Plainfield, Illinois, about 40 miles southwest of Chicago, although he’ll admit that Nebraska is home too. “I've always considered Nebraska home,” Dean said upon his return to LincolnMore >>
Dean is from Plainfield, Illinois, about 40 miles southwest of Chicago, although he’ll admit that Nebraska is home too. “I've always considered Nebraska home,” Dean said upon his return to Lincoln.More >>