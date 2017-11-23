Nebraska-Iowa ball part of veterans' march

It's the Nebraska-Iowa game ball, but it comes with a special message.

This was about raising awareness to veteran suicides.

Student veterans organizations from Iowa and UNL marched a football to Lincoln for tomorrow's game for the 2nd Annual Iowa–Nebraska Ruck March.



"That's the big reason that we did this, is to get that out there, said UNL Student Veterans Organization member Jeff Webster. "To let people know what's going on so that vets know that there's people out there supporting them."



The 15 mile walk from Eagle to Lincoln is the last leg of the 347 mile march from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City to Memorial Stadium.

Each marcher carrying 20 pound bags. Twenty--because that's the number of military personnel and vets who take their own lives every day.

Student Veterans Organization member Jared Collins said he knew one.

"He had committed suicide," Collins said. "And I grew up with him and he was my inspiration for participating last year and this year."

The UNL Student Veteran's Organization said the Nebraska side of the event raised $3,000. Proceeds go to several veteran's programs.



If you would like to get involved in future ruck marches, anyone can walk with them. They said they'd also appreciate help with transportation and spreading the word for future ruck marches.

Contact them at http://thingstheycarry.com/