Huskers shoot past Chanticleers, 55-47

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Daytona Beach, Fla. - Emily Wood and Taylor Kissinger combined for six second-half three-pointers to shoot Nebraska to a 55-47 women's basketball win over Coastal Carolina at the San Juan Shootout on Friday afternoon.

With the victory, Nebraska improved to 4-2, while Coastal Carolina slipped to 3-3.

The Huskers trailed 22-19 at the half after going 2-for-13 from long range in the first half, but Wood changed the momentum by opening the third quarter with her first three-pointer just 37 seconds into the second half to cut the Chanticleer lead to 23-22.

After the two teams traded baskets, Kissinger buried back-to-back threes to give Nebraska a 30-27 lead and force a CCU timeout with 6:43 left in the quarter. The Chanticleers would not regain the lead again.

After Coastal cut the margin to 33-32 with 3:40 left in the quarter, Wood knocked down a second three with 1:53 left, before adding her final three of the quarter with 40 seconds left to give the Big Red their biggest lead of the game at the time at 41-34.

Wood, a senior guard from Salina, Kan., tied her career highs with nine points and three threes while making her second straight start in Florida. She also added four assists, three boards and a key steal to help Nebraska end a 19-game losing streak away from Pinnacle Bank Arena.

While Wood did all her scoring in the third quarter, Kissinger and the rest of the Huskers kept firing from long range in the fourth. Kissinger, a freshman from Minden, Neb., hit two more threes in the fourth quarter to finish 5-for-12 in the game on her way to a team-high 15 points. She also pitched in four rebounds.

Nicea Eliely may have added the biggest three of the game with her bomb from the right wing with 1:05 left to push a dwindling Nebraska lead to 55-47 with 1:05 left to end the scoring. Eliely finished with nine points, five rebounds and three big steals in her best game since returning from an ankle injury.

As a team, Nebraska hit 9-of-15 second-half three-pointers to account for 27 of their 36 points after halftime.

Jasmine Cincore, who had her streak of 39 consecutive starts snapped, came off the bench to score seven points in a solid game at both ends.

Nebraska finished 42 percent (21-50) from the field, including 39.3 percent (11-28) from three-point range. The Huskers were 2-for-4 at the free throw line and outrebounded the Chanticleers, 34-33. Nebraska lost the turnover battle, 21-18 to the scrappy CCU squad.

The Husker defense held Coastal to just 35.2 percent shooting (19-54) for the game, including just 2-for-11 shooting from long range. The Chants went 7-for-10 at the line.

Hannah Whitish, who hit her only three-pointer in the fourth to give Nebraska its biggest lead of the game at 49-39 with 7:10 left, finished with five points and three assists.

Nebraska led for most of the first half but never led by more than two possessions, before Coastal Carolina closed the half on a 5-0 run to take a 22-19 edge to the locker room at halftime.

The Huskers took their biggest leads of the half on two occasions, jumping to a 12-6 edge in the first quarter after four straight points from Cincore, who led Nebraska with six first-half points. The Big Red also opened the second quarter with a basket from Grace Mitchell to lead 14-8.

But the Huskers shot just 29.6 percent (8-27) and just 15.4 percent (2-13) from long range. Nebraska outrebounded Coastal Carolina, 18-16, but lost the first-half turnover battle, 13-12.

The Chanticleers hit 41.7 percent (10-24) of third shots, including 1-of-6 threes, and its only free throw of the half. Jas Adams led Coastal in the half with 11 consecutive points in a six-minute span at the end of the first quarter to the midway point of the second quarter. DJ Williams added seven points, including the final five points of the half to send the Chants to the locker room with a halftime lead.

For the game, Adams scored a game-high 28 points while adding six steals and five rebounds. Williams was the only other player to finish in double figures with 11 points.

Nebraska will return home to take on Clemson in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. with tickets available now at Huskers.com.