Report: Scott Frost's representatives to meet with Florida officials

According to an ESPN report, University of Florida officials are scheduled to meet with current UCF head coach Scott Frost's representatives this weekend to discuss the possibility of him becoming the Gators' next head coach.

Florida has been in talks with former Oregon coach Chip Kelly, and met with him at his home in New Hampshire on Sunday, but are prepared to look for other options if Kelly chooses to take the open UCLA job.

Frost is widely expected to be a candidate to replace current Huskers coach Mike Riley if he is fired, but squashed rumors that he had already negotiated a deal with Nebraska last week.

Frost is in his second season at UCF, and currently has the Knights undefeated and ranked 15th in the country.