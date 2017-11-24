Nebraska Football: Halftime Notes vs. Iowa

Posted By: Sports
Sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: NU Media Relations
Halftime Notes from Nebraska-Iowa Game
- Nebraska receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. had three receptions for 55 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.
- Morgan increased his season receiving yardage total to 967 yards, establishing a Nebraska season record, bettering the previous record of 942 yards by Johnny Rodgers in 1972.
- Morgan has 10 touchdown receptions this season, the fourth season in NU history with 10 touchdown receptions.
- Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee completed 9-of-15 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.
- Lee has increased his season passing total to 3,069 yards to post the fourth 3,000-yard passing season in NU history.
- Lee has 23 passing touchdowns this season to tie for third on the NU single-season chart.
- Senior receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El had two receptions in the first half. Pierson-El needs one catch in the second half to become the 11th Husker with 100 career receptions.
- Senior tight end Tyler Hoppes had one reception in the first half. Hoppes has 31 receptions this season, one shy of the season tight end record of 32 by Mike McNeill in 2008.
- Senior safety Joshua Kalu had eight tackles in the first half, just two shy of his career high of 10 earlier this season vs. Wisconsin. Kalu has 215 career tackles to rank fifth in NU history among defensive backs.