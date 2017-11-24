Husker fans share thoughts on Huskers, Riley

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Sydney Loofe, a 24–year–old Lincoln woman has now been missing for six days. She was last heard from Wednesday night, she sent a photo on Snapchat, with the caption, saying she was ready for a date. A friend, Terra Gehrig said she knows something isn't right. "It's very scary. This is not normal behavior of Sydney's so something has to be wrong, this isn't something she would do," Gehrig ...More >>
According to an ESPN report, University of Florida officials are scheduled to meet with current UCF head coach Scott Frost's representatives this weekend to discuss the possibility of him becoming the Gators' next head coach.More >>
Loofe, 24, who lives and works in Lincoln had told family and friends she was excited about going on a date with a woman she met on Tinder shortly before she went missing.More >>
Lincoln Electric System says more than 3,000 customers are currently without power.More >>
Family, friends, and Lincoln Police are searching for the missing 24-year-old, Sydney Loofe.More >>
It's the Nebraska-Iowa game ball, but it comes with a special message.More >>
Three people were extracted from the vehicles.More >>
PEOPLE LACED UP THEIR RUNNING SHOES AND BURNED OFF SOME CALORIES BEFORE SITTING DOWN TO THANKSGIVING DINNER.More >>
Even after the season their football team has had, Husker fans were pumped for today's face off with Iowa.More >>
