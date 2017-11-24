UPDATE: man shot near 8th and Sumner, police on scene

HAPPENING NOW: man shot near 7th and Sumner, police on scene

UPDATE:

A Lincoln man is in the hospital after being shot twice.

It happened just before 7:30 Friday evening near 8th and Sumner streets.

The person accused of shooting him.. Never left the scene and was arrested when police got there and the gun was recovered.

Police say so far, it looks like the victim is going to be okay.

"Initially, it does not appear to be life–threatening," said LPD Capt. Don Schienost. "We also have taken one individual in custody. And we believe that person at this time is the lone shooter."

No word yet on why the shooting occurred. No one else was hurt..



LPD said they don't feel there's any danger to the public and they're continuing to investigate the scene.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Lincoln Police are responding to a shooting at a home near 7th and Sumner.

According to scanner traffic, a man was shot in the neck and side.

Police have taken a man into custody.

Some nearby streets have been closed to traffic.

This is a developing story.

We have a reporter on scene and will provide updates as they become available.