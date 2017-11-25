BREAKING: Riley out as Huskers coach

Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska news from Channel 8 Eyewitness News.More >>
Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced today that the University of Nebraska has ended Head Football Coach Mike Riley’s employment effective immediately.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Sydney Loofe, a 24–year–old Lincoln woman has now been missing for six days. She was last heard from Wednesday night, she sent a photo on Snapchat, with the caption, saying she was ready for a date. A friend, Terra Gehrig said she knows something isn't right. "It's very scary. This is not normal behavior of Sydney's so something has to be wrong, this isn't something she would do," Gehrig ...More >>
Lincoln Police are responding to a shooting at a home near 8th and Sumner.More >>
According to an ESPN report, University of Florida officials are scheduled to meet with current UCF head coach Scott Frost's representatives this weekend to discuss the possibility of him becoming the Gators' next head coach.More >>
Even after the season their football team has had, Husker fans were pumped for today's face off with Iowa.More >>
Loofe, 24, who lives and works in Lincoln had told family and friends she was excited about going on a date with a woman she met on Tinder shortly before she went missing.More >>
Family, friends, and Lincoln Police are searching for the missing 24-year-old, Sydney Loofe.More >>
PEOPLE LACED UP THEIR RUNNING SHOES AND BURNED OFF SOME CALORIES BEFORE SITTING DOWN TO THANKSGIVING DINNER.More >>
