Husker AD Moos said he is interested in Frost

During a Saturday afternoon news conference, University of Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said he dismissed Coach Mike Riley around 9 a.m.  Moos said the program had too many blow out losses and he expects to build a program that can post at least eight wins a year.

Moos said he is interested in Scott Frost but hasn't pursued him.  Moos said Frost is trying to win a championship at UCF and these coaching searches can be a distraction.  He said there will be time to speak to Frost.   Moos said he has intermediaries who can speak to coaching agents.  Moos said he has six coaches in mind and some are interested in the job.  

Former Coach Mike Riley also addressed the media.  Riley said he was so thankful for his experience at Nebraska.  Riley said the meeting with players was very emotional.  Riley is confident the Husker Football program is heading in the right direction despite it's record.

After the coaches and players meeting this morning, Quarterback Tanner Lee said we need to keep our heads up and keep moving forward.  Lee said Riley left them with a positive message during the meeting.  

